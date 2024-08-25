Most doubt Paetongtarn can work as PM without help from Thaksin: poll

Meanwhile, a Super Poll survey found that a majority of Thais do not expect the new government will help increase their incomes.

The quantitative and qualitative research on 1,131 samples nationwide was conducted on August 22-24. The survey results are as follows:

Are you happy with your current income?

63.6%: Moderately to very unhappy

36.4%: Moderately to very happy

Do you expect the new government will help increase your income?

55.4%: Do not expect

44.6%: Expect

What is your favourite policy?

46.5%: Soft-power promotion by PM-elect Paetongtarn

42.8%: Social management by caretaker Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

33.7%: Transport, infrastructure and logistics development by the government led by former PM Prayut Chan-o-cha

32.8%: Digital technology adoption in education by caretaker Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob

26.7%: Artificial-intelligence education promotion by caretaker Higher Education Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi

Are you worried about political conflict?

64.4%: Worried

35.6%: Not worried

Super Poll advised the new government to build economic stability, launch policies to boost people’s income, open public hearings to boost people’s trust, promote digital skill development to boost workers’ competitiveness, and solve political conflicts.