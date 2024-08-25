Most doubt Paetongtarn can work as PM without help from Thaksin: poll

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2024

The majority of Thais do not believe that Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra can rule Thailand without support from her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, a recent poll found.

They also believe that Thaksin will not take any position in the government, but will give advice to Paetongtarn as father and daughter.

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) surveyed 1,310 people aged above 18 years nationwide by phone on August 20-21; the poll was published on Sunday.

Results of the survey on Thaksin’s role in Paetongtarn-led government are as follow:

Can Paetongtarn run Thailand without Thaksin’s support?

  • 59.01%: Impossible
  • 15.42%: Moderately impossible
  • 14.96%: Moderately possible
  • 9.77%: Possible

Which role should Thaksin take in the Paetongtarn-led government?

  • 37.79%: Thaksin will not take any position, but will openly give advice to Paetongtarn
  • 28.85%: Thaksin will not take any position, but will give advice to Paetongtarn behind the scenes
  • 26.95%: Thaksin will not take any position and allow Paetongtarn to run Thailand freely
  • 6.03%: Thaksin will take a position and will give advice to Paetongtarn directly

Which role do you believe that Thaksin will take in the Paetongtarn-led government?

  • 39.39%: Thaksin will not take any position, but will give advice to Paetongtarn behind the scenes
  • 31.91%: Thaksin will not take any position, but will give advice to Paetongtarn openly
  • 18.70%: Thaksin will not take any position and will allow Paetongtarn to run Thailand freely 
  • 9.08%: Thaksin will take a position and will give advice to Paetongtarn directly

Meanwhile, a Super Poll survey found that a majority of Thais do not expect the new government will help increase their incomes. 

The quantitative and qualitative research on 1,131 samples nationwide was conducted on August 22-24. The survey results are as follows:

Are you happy with your current income?

  • 63.6%: Moderately to very unhappy
  • 36.4%: Moderately to very happy

Do you expect the new government will help increase your income?

  • 55.4%: Do not expect
  • 44.6%: Expect

What is your favourite policy?

  • 46.5%: Soft-power promotion by PM-elect Paetongtarn
  • 42.8%: Social management by caretaker Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul
  • 33.7%: Transport, infrastructure and logistics development by the government led by former PM Prayut Chan-o-cha
  • 32.8%: Digital technology adoption in education by caretaker Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob
  • 26.7%: Artificial-intelligence education promotion by caretaker Higher Education Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi

Are you worried about political conflict?

  • 64.4%: Worried
  • 35.6%: Not worried

Super Poll advised the new government to build economic stability, launch policies to boost people’s income, open public hearings to boost people’s trust, promote digital skill development to boost workers’ competitiveness, and solve political conflicts.

 

