Pheu Thai dissolution petition: Who’s mad at Thaksin?

Political analysts believe that an anonymous petition seeking the dissolution of the ruling Pheu Thai Party is a sign of growing dissatisfaction with its patriarch, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, father of new PM Paetongtarn.

The petition reportedly urged the Election Commission (EC) to file a case with the Constitutional Court, seeking the dissolution of Pheu Thai. The complainant alleged the coalition leader had allowed itself to be dominated by Thaksin, who was not a party member.

Thaksin was present at the party’s meeting at its headquarters on August 13, just one day before the Constitutional Court handed out the verdict to remove Srettha Thavisin as PM for a lack of integrity.

Srettha was ousted for appointing Pichit Chuenban as PM’s Office Minister, despite knowing that Pichit was not qualified as he was once jailed for trying to bribe court officials. The move was believed by political critics to have been orchestrated to make Thaksin’s daughter the premier.