Chiang Rai governor faces probe for missing flood relief visit

The governor of Chiang Rai faces an investigation and possible disciplinary action for failing to join ministers who went to visit flood victims in the province on Saturday.

Caretaker Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who had joined caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on the trip, ordered the investigation into Chiang Rai governor Puttipong Sirimart’s absence.

Anutin sent the order dated Monday to his ministry’s permanent secretary, Suttipong Juljaroen. Puttipong has three days to come up with an explanation.