Charter court dismisses complaint against EC over senatorial election

The Constitutional Court resolved on Tuesday to reject a petition filed against the seven Election Commissioners and the secretary general of the EC Office related to the senatorial election.

The complaint was filed by a failed senatorial candidate, Polphakhun Setthayabodi, accusing the seven Election Commissioners and EC Office secretary general Sawang Boonmee of violating Article 49 of the charter by abusing their rights and liberty to seek to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

Polphakhun alleged in his complaint that the eight defendants issued regulations on the senatorial election to classify groups of professions for contesting the election without setting any condition to screen expertise and experience of applicants.