Thaksin visits Chiang Rai to offer moral support to flood victims

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra received a warm welcome when he landed in his private jet at Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport just after noon on Tuesday.

A group of the party’s MPs for Chiang Rai, including Yongyut Tiyapairaj, Salakjit Tiyapairaj and Wisarn Tejtirawat, were waiting at the airport to welcome their party’s patriarch. Also cheering Thaksin was a group of some 500 supporters, who had been brought to the airport by Nakhon Chiang Rai Municipality mayor Wanchai Jongsutthamaneee.