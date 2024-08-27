Thaksin visits Chiang Rai to offer moral support to flood victims

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra received a warm welcome when he landed in his private jet at Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport just after noon on Tuesday.
A group of the party’s MPs for Chiang Rai, including Yongyut Tiyapairaj, Salakjit Tiyapairaj and Wisarn Tejtirawat, were waiting at the airport to welcome their party’s patriarch. Also cheering Thaksin was a group of some 500 supporters, who had been brought to the airport by Nakhon Chiang Rai Municipality mayor Wanchai Jongsutthamaneee.
After greeting his supporters, Thaksin headed to Thoeng district to provide moral support to flood victims there.
Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and caretaker Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also visited Thoeng district on Saturday to provide aid and necessities to flood victims.
Since Paetongtarn Shinawatra, cannot yet start performing her duties as prime minister, Pheu Thai reportedly asked
her father Thaksin to visit the flood victims on her behalf to ensure support for the party does not flag ahead of the upcoming election.
Thais nationwide are set to vote for CEOs of provincial administration organisations though the date has not been set.