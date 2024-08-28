Rebel Thamanat’s faction secures three Cabinet seats: sources

Sorawong made the announcement while Prawit was demonstrating that he still had the support of 18 PPP MPs. The MPs posed for photos with Prawit before the Pheu Thai executive board met and decided to expel the PPP from the coalition.

The PPP has 40 MPs, and since 18 showed support for Prawit, Thamanat is thought to command 22 MPs. Cabinet seats are allocated using a formula of one minister for every 10 MPs.

Sources said Pheu Thai decided to allocate one seat from its own quota to Thamanat as he also commands MPs from micro parties in the coalition.

According to sources, five-time Chachoengsao MP Itthi Sirilatthayakorn will receive the post of deputy transport minister under Thamanat’s quota. Kla Tham Party leader Naruemol Pinyosinwat is expected to become agriculture minister, also under Thamanat’s quota.

It is believed Thamanat and PPP MPs loyal to him will join Kla Tham if they are expelled by the PPP executive board under Prawit.

Another post under Thamanat’s quota will go to Thamanat’s brother, Akara Prompow, who will become deputy agriculture minister, sources said.

