Rebel Thamanat’s faction secures three Cabinet seats: sources

The faction of rebel Palang Pracharath Party (PPP) MPs led by caretaker Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow will receive three Cabinet seats despite the PPP being kicked out of the coalition by the ruling Pheu Thai Party, sources said on Wednesday.
Sources close to Thamanat’s faction said that Pheu Thai had agreed to hand the posts of deputy transport minister, agriculture minister and deputy agriculture minister to his faction.
On Tuesday, Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong declared that Pheu Thai will eject the PPP from government due to dissatisfaction with its leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwan.
Sorawong explained Prawit had sparked anger among Pheu Thai MPs by refusing to vote for the party’s two successful prime ministerial candidates, Srettha Thavisin and now Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Sorawong added that Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra blamed Prawit for Srettha’s removal as prime minister earlier this month. Srettha was deposed by order of the Constitutional Court following a complaint of ethical violation made by senators from the junta-appointed Upper House.
Sorawong said the Pheu Thai-led government would retain Thamanat’s faction of MPs and invite the opposition Democrat Party, which has 25 MPs, to replace the faction of PPP MPs led by Prawit.
Sorawong made the announcement while Prawit was demonstrating that he still had the support of 18 PPP MPs. The MPs posed for photos with Prawit before the Pheu Thai executive board met and decided to expel the PPP from the coalition.
The PPP has 40 MPs, and since 18 showed support for Prawit, Thamanat is thought to command 22 MPs. Cabinet seats are allocated using a formula of one minister for every 10 MPs.
Sources said Pheu Thai decided to allocate one seat from its own quota to Thamanat as he also commands MPs from micro parties in the coalition.
According to sources, five-time Chachoengsao MP Itthi Sirilatthayakorn will receive the post of deputy transport minister under Thamanat’s quota. Kla Tham Party leader Naruemol Pinyosinwat is expected to become agriculture minister, also under Thamanat’s quota.
It is believed Thamanat and PPP MPs loyal to him will join Kla Tham if they are expelled by the PPP executive board under Prawit.
Another post under Thamanat’s quota will go to Thamanat’s brother, Akara Prompow, who will become deputy agriculture minister, sources said.