Prawit’s aide accuses Pheu Thai of betrayal after PPP’s expulsion

Meanwhile, he said, Prawit remains unfazed by the expulsion, adding that “he still smokes his pipe in good humour and did not feel pressured when he watched the news about Pheu Thai’s resolution”.

As for the faction of rebel PPP MPs led by party secretary-general Thamanat Prompow, who have pledged support for the Pheu Thai-led coalition, Samart said that though they had the right to do what they wanted, the party had its own regulations to deal with such behaviour.

However, he stopped short of saying that the PPP executive board would expel the faction. “It’s the executive board’s affair. I can’t comment on that,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, he had learned that Prawit will not give up his MP’s post and that PPP would have no problem sitting in the opposition bench. He also said that a united opposition was not necessary, so PPP will not have to coordinate with the People’s Party, which regards Prawit’s party as its main rival.



