12 new inclusions in Paetongtarn’s 36-member Cabinet list

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30, 2024

Pheu Thai gets nearly half, with 17 ministers and their deputies

The Cabinet list of the new Pheu Thai-led coalition government is now ready with a total of 36 members including the PM, Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Friday.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party takes the lion’s share with 17 seats in the Cabinet, most of whom are existing ministers and deputy ministers from the Srettha Thavisin administration.

The list of ministers and deputy ministers by party:


Pheu Thai Party (17 seats)

1. Paetongtarn Shinawatra - Prime Minister

2. Phumtham Wechayachai - Deputy PM and Defence Minister

3. Suriya Jungrungreangkit​​ - Deputy PM and Transport Minister

4. Pichai Chunhavajira - Deputy PM and Finance Minister

5. Julapun Amornvivat - Deputy Finance Minister

6. Paopoom Rojanasakul - Deputy Finance Minister

7. Manaporn Charoensri - Deputy Transport Minister

8. Surapong Piyachote - Deputy Transport Minister

9. Prasert Chantararuangthong - Digital Economy and Society Minister

10. Pichai Naripthaphan - Commerce Minister

11. Maris Sangiampongsa - Foreign Affairs Minister

12. Sorawong Thienthong - Tourism and Sports Minister

13. Somsak Thepsutin - Public Health Minister

14. Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol - Culture Minister

15. Jiraporn Sindhuprai - PM Office Minister

16. Choosak Sirinin - PM Office Minister

17. Theerarat Samrejvanich - Deputy Interior Minister

Bhumjaithai Party (8 seats)

18. Anutin Charnvirakul - Deputy PM and Interior Minister

19. Chada Thaiset - Deputy Interior Minister

20. Songsak Thongsri​​​ - Deputy Interior Minister

21. Pipat Ratchakitprakarn - Labour Minister

22. Pol General Permpoon Chidchob - Education Minister

23. Surasak Phancharoenworakul​ - Deputy Education Minister

24. Supamas Isarabhakdi - Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister

25. Napintorn Srisanpang - Deputy Commerce Minister


Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (4 seats)

26. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga​​ - Deputy PM and Energy Minister

27. Akanat Promphan – Industry Minister

28. Suchart Chomklin – Deputy Commerce Minister

29. General Natthapon Nakpanich – Deputy Defence Minister


Captain Thammanat Prompow’s faction (3 seats)

30. Narumon Pinyosinwat – Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister

31. Akara Phromphao – Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister

32. Itthi Sirilatthayakorn - Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister


Democrat Party (2 seats)

33. Chalermchai Sri-on - Natural Resources and Environment Minister

34. Dech-it Khaothong – Deputy Public Health Minister


Chart Thai Pattana Party (1 seat)

35. Varawut Silpa-archa - Social Development and Human Security Minister


Prachachat Party (1 seat)

36. Pol Colonel Tawee Sodsong​​ – Justice Minister

There are 12 newcomers in the Cabinet, including Paetongrarn: Pichai Naripthaphan, Sorawong Thienthong, Choosak Sirinin, Theerarat Samrejvanich, Akanat Promphan, General Natthapon Nakpanich, Narumon Pinyosinwat, Akara Phromphao, Itthi Sirilatthayakorn, Chalermchai Sri-on, and Dech-it Khaothong.

