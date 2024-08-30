12 new inclusions in Paetongtarn’s 36-member Cabinet list

The Cabinet list of the new Pheu Thai-led coalition government is now ready with a total of 36 members including the PM, Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Friday.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party takes the lion’s share with 17 seats in the Cabinet, most of whom are existing ministers and deputy ministers from the Srettha Thavisin administration.

The list of ministers and deputy ministers by party:



Pheu Thai Party (17 seats)

1. Paetongtarn Shinawatra - Prime Minister

2. Phumtham Wechayachai - Deputy PM and Defence Minister

3. Suriya Jungrungreangkit​​ - Deputy PM and Transport Minister

4. Pichai Chunhavajira - Deputy PM and Finance Minister

5. Julapun Amornvivat - Deputy Finance Minister

6. Paopoom Rojanasakul - Deputy Finance Minister

7. Manaporn Charoensri - Deputy Transport Minister

8. Surapong Piyachote - Deputy Transport Minister

9. Prasert Chantararuangthong - Digital Economy and Society Minister

10. Pichai Naripthaphan - Commerce Minister

11. Maris Sangiampongsa - Foreign Affairs Minister

12. Sorawong Thienthong - Tourism and Sports Minister

13. Somsak Thepsutin - Public Health Minister

14. Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol - Culture Minister

15. Jiraporn Sindhuprai - PM Office Minister

16. Choosak Sirinin - PM Office Minister

17. Theerarat Samrejvanich - Deputy Interior Minister