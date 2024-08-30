12 new inclusions in Paetongtarn’s 36-member Cabinet list

The Cabinet list of the new Pheu Thai-led coalition government is now ready with a total of 36 members including the PM, Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Friday.
The ruling Pheu Thai Party takes the lion’s share with 17 seats in the Cabinet, most of whom are existing ministers and deputy ministers from the Srettha Thavisin administration.
The list of ministers and deputy ministers by party:
Pheu Thai Party (17 seats)
1. Paetongtarn Shinawatra - Prime Minister
2. Phumtham Wechayachai - Deputy PM and Defence Minister
3. Suriya Jungrungreangkit - Deputy PM and Transport Minister
4. Pichai Chunhavajira - Deputy PM and Finance Minister
5. Julapun Amornvivat - Deputy Finance Minister
6. Paopoom Rojanasakul - Deputy Finance Minister
7. Manaporn Charoensri - Deputy Transport Minister
8. Surapong Piyachote - Deputy Transport Minister
9. Prasert Chantararuangthong - Digital Economy and Society Minister
10. Pichai Naripthaphan - Commerce Minister
11. Maris Sangiampongsa - Foreign Affairs Minister
12. Sorawong Thienthong - Tourism and Sports Minister
13. Somsak Thepsutin - Public Health Minister
14. Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol - Culture Minister
15. Jiraporn Sindhuprai - PM Office Minister
16. Choosak Sirinin - PM Office Minister
17. Theerarat Samrejvanich - Deputy Interior Minister
Bhumjaithai Party (8 seats)
18. Anutin Charnvirakul - Deputy PM and Interior Minister
19. Chada Thaiset - Deputy Interior Minister
20. Songsak Thongsri - Deputy Interior Minister
21. Pipat Ratchakitprakarn - Labour Minister
22. Pol General Permpoon Chidchob - Education Minister
23. Surasak Phancharoenworakul - Deputy Education Minister
24. Supamas Isarabhakdi - Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister
25. Napintorn Srisanpang - Deputy Commerce Minister
Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (4 seats)
26. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga - Deputy PM and Energy Minister
27. Akanat Promphan – Industry Minister
28. Suchart Chomklin – Deputy Commerce Minister
29. General Natthapon Nakpanich – Deputy Defence Minister
Captain Thammanat Prompow’s faction (3 seats)
30. Narumon Pinyosinwat – Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister
31. Akara Phromphao – Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister
32. Itthi Sirilatthayakorn - Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister
Democrat Party (2 seats)
33. Chalermchai Sri-on - Natural Resources and Environment Minister
34. Dech-it Khaothong – Deputy Public Health Minister
Chart Thai Pattana Party (1 seat)
35. Varawut Silpa-archa - Social Development and Human Security Minister
Prachachat Party (1 seat)
36. Pol Colonel Tawee Sodsong – Justice Minister
There are 12 newcomers in the Cabinet, including Paetongrarn: Pichai Naripthaphan, Sorawong Thienthong, Choosak Sirinin, Theerarat Samrejvanich, Akanat Promphan, General Natthapon Nakpanich, Narumon Pinyosinwat, Akara Phromphao, Itthi Sirilatthayakorn, Chalermchai Sri-on, and Dech-it Khaothong.