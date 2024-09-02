Phumtham confident new Cabinet will take office by Sept 15

Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai declared confidently on Monday that the new Cabinet should take office no later than September 15 as none of the nominees have qualification issues.

He said the Cabinet list should be submitted for royal endorsement and new ministers sworn in in time for the new government to deliver its policy statement by September 15.

“Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s Cabinet should take office no later than September 15,” Phumtham added.

He said the Council of State, which is the government’s legal advisory board, has checked the qualifications of those ministers whose backgrounds appeared to be in question and has assured the Cabinet Secretariat that the nominees’ backgrounds were acceptable.