Paetongtarn says Cabinet list ready for royal endorsement this week

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 02, 2024

New PM confirms all nominees’ qualifications have been checked and said she is confident there will be no future concerns

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday that she will submit her Cabinet list to the Palace for royal endorsement within this week.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at the Pheu Thai Party head office on Monday morning, Paetongtarn said her Cabinet list has been finalised.

“Let met talk to PM’s Secretary-General Prommin Lertsuridej about the procedure first as I have never done it, but the list is now ready,” Paetongtarn said when asked whether the Cabinet list would be sent for a royal command right away.

Paetongtarn says Cabinet list ready for royal endorsement this week

When pressed for a date, she said it may be submitted within this week, adding that the qualifications of all nominees had been checked, so all the positions were now in place.

“I’m not seriously worried,” the premier said when asked if she was concerned about future complaints about the qualifications of her Cabinet members.
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy