Paetongtarn says Cabinet list ready for royal endorsement this week

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday that she will submit her Cabinet list to the Palace for royal endorsement within this week.
Speaking to reporters upon arrival at the Pheu Thai Party head office on Monday morning, Paetongtarn said her Cabinet list has been finalised.
“Let met talk to PM’s Secretary-General Prommin Lertsuridej about the procedure first as I have never done it, but the list is now ready,” Paetongtarn said when asked whether the Cabinet list would be sent for a royal command right away.
When pressed for a date, she said it may be submitted within this week, adding that the qualifications of all nominees had been checked, so all the positions were now in place.
“I’m not seriously worried,” the premier said when asked if she was concerned about future complaints about the qualifications of her Cabinet members.