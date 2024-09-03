Budget for govt banks cut by THB35bn to fund stimulus measures

The House budget committee has cut proposed spending of five government banks by 35 billion baht to fund economic stimulus measures, caretaker Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Tuesday.

Julapun, deputy president of the ad hoc committee, was presenting its work to MPs on Tuesday morning as they began the second reading of the 2025 budget bill.

He reported that between June 26 and August 28, the panel had vetted proposed spending of 2,987 government agencies. The panel had trimmed the spending proposals by 7.824 billion baht in line with the current economic situation, worthiness of projects, potential of disbursement, and readiness of agencies to implement proposed projects.