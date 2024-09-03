Chada bows out from next Cabinet to make way for his daughter

Caretaker Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised said he has withdrawn his name from the next Cabinet’s list and proposed that his daughter replace him in the post of deputy interior minister.
The announcement came after it was reported that the Council of State had checked his background and said that it might lead to an issue of ethical standards and put the government’s survival at risk. The last government led by Srettha Thavisin was ousted for a similar reason.
Chada, however, insisted on Tuesday that he was qualified for the post but had pulled out because he wanted to give his daughter, Sabeeda Thaised, an opportunity.
Srettha was removed as prime minister by the Constitutional Court on August 14 for breaching ethical standards when he appointed former lawyer Pichit Chuenban as a minister despite his record. Pichit had been once been jailed for contempt of court in a case related to him trying to bribe Supreme Court officials.
After what happened to Srettha, PM-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been careful to tightly screen the qualifications of all her Cabinet’s nominees.
Government House sources said PM’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej had consulted the Council of State about Chada’s background, which has raised questions and is linked to a murder case.
The sources said the Council of State replied that Chada’s background may not meet the required qualifications set in the charter for Cabinet members.
The sources said that the ruling Pheu Thai party had informed Bhumjaithai Party of the council’s decision. Initially, Bhumjaithai was planning to nominate Chada’s sister, Mananya Thaised, to replace him, but Chada wanted the post to be given to his daughter instead.
Chada has come under the spotlight because he was once linked to a murder case. Before entering politics, Chada was an influential person in his home province of Uthai Thani and reportedly had a turf war with other influential persons in the province. Most of the conflicts were related to expanding his business in different sectors, including construction, rock grinding, hotels and land brokerage.
In 2003, he was arrested for allegedly masterminding the murder of Somkiart Chanharn, secretary to then-Pheu Thai MP Prasaeng Mongkolsiri, but was acquitted two years later.
He also narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on August 20, 2012, in which his son Farud Thaised was killed.