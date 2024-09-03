Chada bows out from next Cabinet to make way for his daughter

Caretaker Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised said he has withdrawn his name from the next Cabinet’s list and proposed that his daughter replace him in the post of deputy interior minister.

The announcement came after it was reported that the Council of State had checked his background and said that it might lead to an issue of ethical standards and put the government’s survival at risk. The last government led by Srettha Thavisin was ousted for a similar reason.

Chada, however, insisted on Tuesday that he was qualified for the post but had pulled out because he wanted to give his daughter, Sabeeda Thaised, an opportunity.