Digital wallet scheme will proceed, but with tweaks, says Julapun

Caretaker Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the 450-billion-baht digital wallet scheme will go ahead though its amendments may make it less effective in creating an economic storm.

Julapun, who is retaining his post in Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s Cabinet, was speaking to reporters over criticism of the opposition People’s Party (PP) during the second reading of the 2025 budget bill on Tuesday.

The new Cabinet list was published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday, but the new ministers have yet to be sworn in.