New Cabinet to be sworn in on Friday evening

His Majesty the King will grant an audience to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her 35 Cabinet members on Friday evening, where they will be sworn in, the Cabinet Secretariat announced on Wednesday.
The 35 new ministers were appointed by royal command on Tuesday and their names were published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.
The Cabinet Secretariat has said all new ministers must undergo a test for Covid-19 at the Government House on Thursday. They are also required to present themselves at the Santi Maitree Building at 2pm on Friday to get their ministerial identification cards.
The new ministers will then be granted an audience by His Majesty at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall at 5pm on Friday when they will take an oath of allegiance to the King.
Meanwhile, a Government House source said Paetongtarn will hold her first Cabinet meeting on Saturday when she and her ministers will also pose for group photos at the front lawn of the Thai Khu Fah Building.
The first Cabinet meeting will see the appointment of a new PM’s secretary-general. It will also deliberate on its policy statement draft that will be announced in Parliament later.
The source said that after the Cabinet okays the draft policy statement, it will announce it in Parliament on Wednesday (September 11).