New Cabinet to be sworn in on Friday evening

His Majesty the King will grant an audience to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her 35 Cabinet members on Friday evening, where they will be sworn in, the Cabinet Secretariat announced on Wednesday.

The 35 new ministers were appointed by royal command on Tuesday and their names were published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Secretariat has said all new ministers must undergo a test for Covid-19 at the Government House on Thursday. They are also required to present themselves at the Santi Maitree Building at 2pm on Friday to get their ministerial identification cards.