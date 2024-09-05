Phumtham ‘honoured’ to be heading Defence Ministry

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Wednesday that he is not worried about shifting from supervising the Commerce Ministry to handling security matters as the new Defence Minister, adding that he felt honoured to be put in charge of protecting national interests.
Phumtham added that although Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has not given him any specific policies regarding national security, he was confident that he would be working seamlessly with all military units under the new government.
He went on to say that he had not discussed the annual promotion and transfer of senior military officers with his predecessor Sutin Klungsang, as Sutin had indicated this would be handled by the new Defence Minister.
“The process will be strictly under the legal framework and will be completed in a suitable time frame,” said Phumtham.
He added that having General Nattapon Nakphanit serving as deputy defence minister will help make his job smoother and more efficient since the deputy minister possesses in-depth understanding of the life of military personnel and the nature of the military system.
When asked about his alleged role in the Thai communist forces that waged war against the military in the 1970s, Phumtham replied: “Everyone should stop digging up a story from 50 years ago. It happened too far in the past. We should focus on what happens today and move forward for the country’s benefit.”
On Tuesday, Phumthan rejected the claim of former senator General Somjet Boonthanom, who said on Sunday that Phumtham was among left-leaning students who fled into the forests in the lower Northeast after hundreds of student activists were killed in the Thammasat University massacre on October 6, 1976.
Somjet also claimed that Phumtham played a key role in the battles against the troops until 1980 when the government offered amnesty to communist fighters if they surrendered.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn and her 35 Cabinet members will have an audience with His Majesty the King at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall on Friday evening, when they will take an oath of allegiance to the King.