Phumtham ‘honoured’ to be heading Defence Ministry

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Wednesday that he is not worried about shifting from supervising the Commerce Ministry to handling security matters as the new Defence Minister, adding that he felt honoured to be put in charge of protecting national interests.

Phumtham added that although Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has not given him any specific policies regarding national security, he was confident that he would be working seamlessly with all military units under the new government.

He went on to say that he had not discussed the annual promotion and transfer of senior military officers with his predecessor Sutin Klungsang, as Sutin had indicated this would be handled by the new Defence Minister.

“The process will be strictly under the legal framework and will be completed in a suitable time frame,” said Phumtham.

He added that having General Nattapon Nakphanit serving as deputy defence minister will help make his job smoother and more efficient since the deputy minister possesses in-depth understanding of the life of military personnel and the nature of the military system.