Thamanat has left the executive team of the Palang Pracharath Party

Caretaker Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow and five executives of the Palang Pracharath Party – including four MPs – on Wednesday submitted their resignations from the party's executive team, a news source said.

The five executives who left the party are: Samphan Mayusoh, Narathiwat MP; Atthakorn Sirilattyakorn, Chachoengsao MP; Boonsing Warinrak, Thammanat’s adviser; Boonying Nitikanchana, Ratchaburi MP; Pai Leeke, Kamphaeng Phet MP.

Thamanat served as the party’s secretary-general until Palang Pracharath was expelled from the new government coalition of PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The source said the six had already notified the Election Commission about their leaving the party’s executive positions.

The source added that Palang Pracharath would hold a general meeting on Friday to appoint the party’s executive committee. The number of committee members will also be reduced to 19, it said.

It is speculated that the party’s deputy leader, Paiboon Nititawan, will be nominated as the new secretary-general, while General Prawit Wongsuwan will continue as the leader.

Following an irreparable rift with Prawit, Thammanat formed a new faction with Palang Pracharath members loyal to him and joined the Pheu Thai-led coalition.

Three members of his faction have been given Cabinet seats: Narumon Pinyosinwat as agriculture and cooperatives minister, Itthi Sirilatthayakorn as deputy agriculture minister, and Thammanat’s younger brother Akara Prompow as deputy agriculture minister.