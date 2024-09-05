24 new Cabinet members undergo Covid tests at Govt House

Some 24 members of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s 35-member Cabinet underwent a Covid-19 test at Government House on Thursday ahead of their swearing-in ceremony on Friday.
The remaining Cabinet members told the Cabinet Secretariat that they will get themselves tested outside. They include Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who also doubles as deputy PM, Natural Resource and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Interior Minister Dechit Khaotong.
All 35 Cabinet members and the PM are required to undergo RT-PCR tests and prove they are Covid-free before they are granted an audience by His Majesty the King on Friday evening for the swearing-in ceremony.
Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat was the first to arrive for the RT-PCR test at 9.15am. Following him soon after were Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, and Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.
Prasert and Pichai are also deputy prime ministers.
Most new Cabinet members refused to speak to reporters, saying they will give interviews once the new Cabinet has delivered its policy statement to Parliament.
Deputy Interior Minister Thirarat Samretwanich was the last to arrive at 11.30am. She said she was delayed because she had to make funeral arrangements for her father, Wibul Samretwanich, who passed away of old age on Thursday morning.
Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat, smiling and resplendent in blue, was among the Cabinet members who reported for a Covid test at Government House.
When asked if she had checked her office at the Agriculture Ministry, she only responded “No, I didn’t”, and when asked if she was excited about the post, she said, “I’ll talk to you later.”
Deputy Interior Minister Sabeeda Thaised also showed up for an RT-PCR test at Government House. Speaking to reporters, she said she had built up some experience when she helped her father, caretaker Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised, with his work.
She added that her father had not given her any special assignments and was not worried when he chose her as his successor.
“Dad just told me to do my best for the benefit of the country,” she replied when reporters asked if Chada had asked her to continue pending tasks.
After completing their Covid tests, Narumon, Deputy Agriculture Minister Akara Prompow and Deputy Agriculture Minister Itthi Sirilatthayakorn headed to the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine together to pray for success in their new jobs.