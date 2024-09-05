24 new Cabinet members undergo Covid tests at Govt House

Deputy Interior Minister Thirarat Samretwanich was the last to arrive at 11.30am. She said she was delayed because she had to make funeral arrangements for her father, Wibul Samretwanich, who passed away of old age on Thursday morning.

Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat, smiling and resplendent in blue, was among the Cabinet members who reported for a Covid test at Government House.

When asked if she had checked her office at the Agriculture Ministry, she only responded “No, I didn’t”, and when asked if she was excited about the post, she said, “I’ll talk to you later.”

Deputy Interior Minister Sabeeda Thaised also showed up for an RT-PCR test at Government House. Speaking to reporters, she said she had built up some experience when she helped her father, caretaker Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised, with his work.

She added that her father had not given her any special assignments and was not worried when he chose her as his successor.

“Dad just told me to do my best for the benefit of the country,” she replied when reporters asked if Chada had asked her to continue pending tasks.

After completing their Covid tests, Narumon, Deputy Agriculture Minister Akara Prompow and Deputy Agriculture Minister Itthi Sirilatthayakorn headed to the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine together to pray for success in their new jobs.

