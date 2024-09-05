Defence Minister Phumtham’s appointment sparks controversy

In the midst of Thailand’s political turbulence back in the 1970s, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s code name was “Comrade Yai” as a member of the Communist Party of Thailand (CPT).

However, now that he is defence minister, his code name is “Sanam Chai 1”, referring to the Defence Ministry’s location on Sanam Chai Road.

Phumtham’s communist background while he was a student activist prompted General Somjet Boonthanom, former chief of the 2006 coup-maker’s secretariat, to accuse PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra of not caring for the feelings of the military at all by appointing an enemy to supervise them.