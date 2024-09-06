Thailand’s king swears in new government

Paetongtarn, 38, leader of the ruling Pheu Thai party, was elected by Parliament in Aug 2024 to become Thailand’s youngest prime minister after her predecessor Srettha Thavisin was dismissed by a court order over an ethics violation.

The Cabinet, which was formally endorsed by the king on Sept 4, comprises 17 members from Pheu Thai, including the premier, and another 19 positions divided among coalition partners.

Dressed in official uniform, Paetongtarn and her Cabinet ministers swore their allegiance in front of King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida in a ceremony at Bangkok’s Dusit Palace.