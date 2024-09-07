Paetongtarn to lead first Cabinet meeting today, discuss policy statement

After Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Cabinet ministers took their oath of allegiance in front of Their Majesties the King and Queen at Dusit Palace on Friday, the new PM will lead a Cabinet meeting at Government House on Saturday (September 7).

Government House said the meeting agenda includes the preparation of the policy statement to be delivered to Parliament next week, and a presentation on legal procedures related to the Cabinet meeting, such as the screening of proposals to be submitted to the Cabinet.

The PM will hold a press conference after the meeting.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said after the swearing-in ceremony on Friday that the ministry would prioritise problems affecting people the most, namely the high cost of living and the influx of ultra-cheap imports from China. He added that the ministry was already in talks with entrepreneurs and related agencies regarding measures to tackle the issues.

Pichai said the ministry would also focus on negotiating more free trade agreements (FTA) with foreign trade partners to maximise Thailand’s capabilities in the global market and attract more investors, especially in key industries such as print circuit boards.