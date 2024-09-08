Tripartite whips to meet Monday to agree on policy debate time

Chief coalition whip Wisut Chainarun said on Sunday that he will hold a meeting with the opposition and Senate whips on Monday to discuss the timeframe for the new government’s policy debate.

Wisut said the coalition, opposition and Senate whips would meet at 10am on Monday to discuss the length of time to be allocated for coalition and opposition MPs and senators during the debate.

The new government is required by the Constitution to announce its policy statement to Parliament before it can start working. The government has scheduled Thursday and Friday for the policy debate.

Wisut said he would consult with the opposition and Senate whips on the reduction of debate time from the 31 hours allocated by the Srettha Thavisin government.