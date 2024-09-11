Industry minister sets top priorities for his ministry from day one

He outlined three urgent policies:

▪︎ Disposal of industrial waste that affects people’s health. Akanat vowed to survey the Win Process in Rayong province on Wednesday to follow up on the disposal of hazardous waste there. The industrial waste plant has faced claims for causing pollution since 2011.

▪︎ Eliminate market distortion and dumping to help small businesses and ensure transparency.

▪︎ Develop Thai industry to facilitate the transition towards the new age economy and create the supply chain to drive Thai economy.

“These are missions that I want to work on as soon as possible while I am industry minister,” he said, adding that the target and timeline for these policies had been set clearly.