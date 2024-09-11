Audio clips of Prawit expressing PM ambitions AI-generated: aide

An aide to Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Prawit Wongsuwan insisted that the audio clips played in a TV show on Thursday morning were generated using AI technology.

PPRP deputy spokesman Samart Jenchaijitwanit was referring to four audio clips played during the “Inside Thailand” programme on Channel 9. While the host did not mention Prawit by name, the speaker in the clips was referred to as “Uncle”, a nickname often associated with Prawit.

Former PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his then-deputy Prawit were colloquially known as Uncle Tu (Prayut) and Uncle Pom (Prawit).