Constitution allows Paetongtarn to rush flood relief, says Warong

Thai Phakdee Party chairman Warong Dechgitvigrom said on Wednesday that the Constitution allows the prime minister to send help to flood victims before delivering the government’s policy statement to Parliament.

Warong posted on his Facebook wall that the second paragraph of Article 162 of the Constitution allowed the prime minister to carry out urgent missions without waiting to make the policy statement in Parliament.

Warong made the Facebook post after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters earlier in the day that she had concerns for flood victims in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, but she could not give any orders now.