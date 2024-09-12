Will Paetongtarn make up for Srettha’s wasted time, asks opposition

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut declared in Parliament that Srettha Thavisin’s government had spent nearly a year achieving very little, adding that he doubts if his successor can do any better.

Natthaphong, People Party leader, was speaking on the first day of the policy debate, which kicked off on Thursday. He was the first opposition MP to take to the floor after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra read out her policy statement.

The opposition leader pointed out that Paetongtarn’s policies are similar to those of her predecessor, Srettha. However, he said, the previous government failed to deliver its most urgent policies, which were promised to voters by Pheu Thai, during its 11 months in office.