PM Paetongtarn assigns key tasks to her top 2 deputies

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has allocated key responsibilities to her deputies No 1 and 2 – Phumtham Wechayachai and Prasert Chantararuangthong.

Prommin Lertsuridej, PM’s secretary general, said on Monday that Phumtham has been given the job of supervising agencies related to security affairs, such as the Justice Ministry, National Security Council and National Intelligence Agency.

Prasert, meanwhile, will oversee agencies related to digital administration and public health, as well as the Office of the National Water Resources and the Natural Resources and Environment

Minister. He is also in charge of operations for promoting soft power, Prommin said.