PM Paetongtarn assigns key tasks to her top 2 deputies

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has allocated key responsibilities to her deputies No 1 and 2 – Phumtham Wechayachai and Prasert Chantararuangthong.
Prommin Lertsuridej, PM’s secretary general, said on Monday that Phumtham has been given the job of supervising agencies related to security affairs, such as the Justice Ministry, National Security Council and National Intelligence Agency.
Prasert, meanwhile, will oversee agencies related to digital administration and public health, as well as the Office of the National Water Resources and the Natural Resources and Environment
Minister. He is also in charge of operations for promoting soft power, Prommin said.
He added that as of Monday, he had only been given the name of the next government spokesman, which needs to be approved by the Cabinet at its weekly meeting on Tuesday.
He added that he has not yet received the names of the three deputy spokespersons.
While it was speculated that Jakrapob Penkair would be reappointed as government spokesman, he said in a Facebook post that he will not be the next spokesman because he is facing many legal lawsuits.
Prommin, meanwhile, affirmed that Jakrapob is qualified for the post, but not being given it for other reasons. “His qualifications are not the problem… he has clearly explained it.”
He added that the Cabinet will also appoint some PM’s advisors when it meets on Tuesday, but did not elaborate.