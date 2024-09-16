Phumtham vows to review submarine deal, military reshuffle list

Under the initial contract signed in May 2017, the submarine was to have been equipped with a German-made MTU-396 diesel engine.

However, the CSOC later found out that it could not secure the German engine for the submarine and instead offered to fit it with a China-made CHD620 engine.

Sutin was about to seek Cabinet’s approval for amendment of the contract when Srettha was ousted, ending the power of his Cabinet to give a green light to the contract amendment.

On speculation that the annual military reshuffle list has not been finalised because the choice of a new navy chief has not been agreed upon, Phumtham said he has been talking to Adung Phan-iam, the retiring navy chief, during the past four or five days.

“I’ll reach a conclusion soon,” Phumtham said.

He said he called a meeting of the board of seven top officers of the Defence Ministry and armed forces about the reshuffle list on September 12 after the new government delivered its policy statement to Parliament.

Phumtham said he found out that the reshuffle was a difficult issue to consider because he needed to learn more about military affairs.

“But I’ll consult the top brass. I think this is a normal thing to happen during a transitional period. It will be best for us to hold talks and consult one another first,” Phumtham said.

When asked whether the list of reshuffled senior army officers has been completed, Phumtham replied: “I’ll have to review it as well. I just saw it.”

