Ethics of political office holders a hot topic among all parties

It therefore comes as no surprise that politicians of all stripes are pushing for the overhaul of the part of the constitution covering ethics.

Chusak Sirinil, Minister to the Prime Minister's Office, recently revealed that coalition leader Pheu Thai is preparing to submit a draft amendment to the constitution to Parliament, focusing on ethics and revising the provisions regarding the qualification of officeholders, and particularly clarifying the definition of “evident honesty”.

The stance of the coalition parties is no different. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, stated that if amendments are made to ensure fairness for all sides, Bhumjaithai is ready to support them. He emphasised that everything should have clear boundaries, noting that without them, it’s uncertain where things will begin or end.

Similarly, Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice and leader of the Prachachat Party said that all coalition parties agree on amending the constitution concerning ethical standards and the term “evident honesty”, pointing out that it has been interpreted too broadly. If the law is vague and unclear, it becomes a personal tool for independent organisations, allowing them to use it however they please.