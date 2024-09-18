People’s Party MP defends call to register all migrant workers

An opposition MP explained that his party simply wanted to end the corruption and crimes related to the employment of unregistered Myanmar workers, not to promote their rights at the cost of Thais.

People’s Party party-list MP Parit Wacharasindhu was responding on Wednesday to attacks on Thai social networks claiming the party wanted to boost the rights of Myanmar workers at the cost of the country and Thai taxpayers’ money.

The party’s stance was questioned by some critics after its MPs expressed concerns about the rights of Myanmar workers. The questions also gave rise to hashtags like “Myanmar People’s Party” doing the rounds on social networks.