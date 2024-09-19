PM tells ONCB meeting to take urgent action on narcotics

She also called for the operations in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Sawan, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kalasin, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Maha Sarakham, Roi-Et, Nong Khai, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Nong Bua Lamphu, Loei, Bueng Kan, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Songkhla and Satun provinces to be further expanded and for the expansion of narcotics suppression and drug addict rehabilitation to cover all provinces.

Drug prevention and suppression in border areas should be reinforced to prevent drug smuggling, such as providing night vision cameras and four-wheel drive cars to officials, she said.

Paetongtarn wants to see 200,000 people who are unable to access the education system screened in an attempt to reduce the number of dropouts in the country and mitigate the risk of their becoming addicts.