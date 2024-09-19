PM tells ONCB meeting to take urgent action on narcotics

Ministers Phumtham Wechayachai, Tawee Sodsong, Somsak Thepsutin, Permpoon Chidchob, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the ONCB secretary-general Pol Lt Gen Phanurat Lakbun and police inspector-general Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong were also in attendance.
Paetongtarn said dealing with narcotics is crucial to driving the Thai economy, adding that the drug situation in the country was severe, affecting mental health and triggering family issues.
“The government considers the narcotics problem among 10 urgent policies to deal with,” she said, adding that her government will continue tackling drugs in line with former PM Srettha Thavisin’s government as part of the national agenda.
Paetongtarn thanked relevant agencies for their collaboration in dealing with narcotics in Bangkok and 25 provinces between June and August this year, resulting in an increase in satisfaction among Thai society.
She also called for the operations in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Sawan, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kalasin, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Maha Sarakham, Roi-Et, Nong Khai, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Nong Bua Lamphu, Loei, Bueng Kan, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Songkhla and Satun provinces to be further expanded and for the expansion of narcotics suppression and drug addict rehabilitation to cover all provinces.
Drug prevention and suppression in border areas should be reinforced to prevent drug smuggling, such as providing night vision cameras and four-wheel drive cars to officials, she said.
Paetongtarn wants to see 200,000 people who are unable to access the education system screened in an attempt to reduce the number of dropouts in the country and mitigate the risk of their becoming addicts.
She also called for creating awareness on the progress of drug prevention and suppression, saying: “I want a summary of the entire process, such as how many people have been arrested and where confiscated drugs have gone, to restore confidence amongst Thais. Asset confiscation should be systematic, clear and transparent.”