Court has every right to order arrest of Pheu Thai MP: Wan Noor

However, its fourth paragraph states that:

“In case a criminal charge is brought against a Member of the House or Representatives or a Senator, whether the House is in session or not, the Court may try the case during the session, provided that the trial shall not hinder such member from attending the sitting of the House.”

Phisal was among seven defendants named in a lawsuit filed by the families of 48 out of 78 protesters who died while being transported on military trucks following a crackdown on the protest outside Tak Bai police station on October 25, 2004.

The Narathiwat Court summoned Phisal and six other defendants to appear in court on September 12 to enter their plea and examine evidence of the plaintiffs, but nobody turned up. So, the court sent a copy of the summons for Wan Noor to approve his arrest.

Other defendants included General Chalemchai Wiroonphet, former commander of the Fifth Infantry Division.

On Wednesday, the Office of the Attorney-General announced that the attorney-general has also ordered the prosecution of Chalermchai and seven military truck drivers for causing deaths to the 78 protesters, but Phisal was not among the suspects named by the OAG.

Wan Noor said now that the court has sent a summon order against Phisal to him, he would send it to the House Secretariat’s legal division to consider what to do next.

He added that the secretariat had informed him that Phisal was on sick leave with medical certification from his doctor.

