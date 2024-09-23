Paetongtarn advocates friendly dialogue with top permanent officials

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said her door will always be open to permanent secretaries of ministries, encouraging them to talk to her as she needs their help in running and developing the country.
Paetongtarn expressed her open approach at a Government House meeting on Monday with 36 top permanent secretaries and six representatives on trade and other affairs.
During the meeting, the premier urged the top officials to continue implementing the 10 urgent policies initiated by her predecessor, former premier Srettha Thavisin, as her government has inherited these initiatives.
Paetongtarn added that the permanent officials were authorised to communicate with the public regarding key projects under their purview. “It will be beneficial and important for you to disseminate information to the public,” she said.
The PM also said she has delegated authority to various ministries and deputy prime ministers to discuss their respective areas of responsibility, aiming to enhance public understanding.
“As prime minister, I will look at the overall picture, but the officials in charge will know the details, enabling them to answer questions more effectively,” she added.
Paetongtarn underscored the importance of the permanent officials as a key mechanism for the country’s development, stating that the successful implementation of government policies depended on their support.
“I want to work with you closely, and invite you to come back and talk with me to address various issues for the benefit of the country and its people,” she said.
She also expressed her willingness to meet with permanent secretaries, saying: “They play a very important role in the country’s running and I personally want to talk to them.
“Who said it is difficult to meet the prime minister? I assure you it won’t be difficult. Just contact me and we will join forces to solve issues together,” she said.