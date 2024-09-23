Paetongtarn advocates friendly dialogue with top permanent officials

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said her door will always be open to permanent secretaries of ministries, encouraging them to talk to her as she needs their help in running and developing the country.

Paetongtarn expressed her open approach at a Government House meeting on Monday with 36 top permanent secretaries and six representatives on trade and other affairs.

During the meeting, the premier urged the top officials to continue implementing the 10 urgent policies initiated by her predecessor, former premier Srettha Thavisin, as her government has inherited these initiatives.