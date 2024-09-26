Paetongtarn holds first meeting of policy advisory team

Paetongtarn arrived at 9.05am and prayed at the mansion’s statues, before beginning the meeting at 10am.

The team of advisers, appointed earlier in an order signed by Paetongtarn, is seen as being modelled on the Ban Phitsanulok Advisory Team of late former prime minister Chatichai Chooonhavan in the late 1980s.

Paetongtarn’s team of five advisers is led by Pansak Vinyaratn, followed by Dr Surapong Suebwonglee as deputy chief adviser, and advisers Supavud Saicheua, Tongthong Chandransu, and Pongthep Thepkanjana. It is tasked with forming and proposing policies for the Pheu Thai-led government.