People’s Party puts charter change on ethics on back burner for now

The opposition People’s Party believes that charter amendments are necessary to end the Constitutional Court’s “monopoly” in making decisions about parties’ code of ethics, but will not pursue this for now.

Party spokesman Parit Wacharasindhu said on Thursday that if his party continues pushing for amendments on ethical standards, then other political parties may cite this as an excuse to not support other charter amendments put forward by the party.

He said the plan to amend the charter to end the Constitutional Court’s “monopoly” is among the seven charter-amendment packages planned by the party.

However, he said, the plan to amend the article on the code of ethics has been put on the back burner after Pheu Thai announced on Thursday that it would not seek to amend the charter on this point.