People’s Party puts charter change on ethics on back burner for now

The opposition People’s Party believes that charter amendments are necessary to end the Constitutional Court’s “monopoly” in making decisions about parties’ code of ethics, but will not pursue this for now.
Party spokesman Parit Wacharasindhu said on Thursday that if his party continues pushing for amendments on ethical standards, then other political parties may cite this as an excuse to not support other charter amendments put forward by the party.
He said the plan to amend the charter to end the Constitutional Court’s “monopoly” is among the seven charter-amendment packages planned by the party.
However, he said, the plan to amend the article on the code of ethics has been put on the back burner after Pheu Thai announced on Thursday that it would not seek to amend the charter on this point.
Parties on both sides of the House announced they were backing down after some critics said such amendments could be seen as a conflict of interest, especially since MPs will vote for the amendment to suit their own purposes.
As for the People’s Party’s initial plan, Parit said the party wanted to set the scope of power wielded by the Constitutional Court and other independent organisations and used unfairly against parties they don’t like.
Parit said his party believes that each political organ, like the House or Senate, should have its own regulations to check and govern the ethical standards of its members to end the Constitutional Court’s monopoly.
This, he said, will make political parties more responsible towards voters, instead of just fearing independent organisations.
Parit pointed out that the fear of the Constitutional Court prevented Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from appointing certain people to her Cabinet, even though they had served as ministers in the Prayut Chan-o-cha regime.
He said the People’s Party will push for six other charter amendment packages as it fears that an entirely new charter will not be ready by the time the next general election rolls around.
The six charter amendment packages are: