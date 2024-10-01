Ruangkrai calls for probe into Paetongtarn’s alleged share violation

Serial petitioner Ruangkrai Leekitwattana is now calling on the Election Commission (EC) to launch a new investigation against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. This time for holding a 30% stake in a company after her appointment.
In his complaint submitted on Tuesday, Ruangkrai accused the premier of violating the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Act, which prohibits Cabinet members from holding a stake of more than 5% in a company.
He claims Paetongtarn still held a 30% stake in Alpine Golf and Sports Club after being elected prime minister by the House of Representatives on August 16.
Ruangkrai said Paetongtarn registered the transfer of her shares to her mother, Khunying Pojaman Damapong, with the Business Development Department only on September 4, several days after her election. He called on the EC to investigate the matter and urged the Constitutional Court to remove her from office.
As evidence, Ruangkrai submitted a copy of the company’s shareholder records as of April 30, and the share transfer report. He noted that though Paetongtarn transferred her shares on September 3, she only registered the transfer the following day – both dates falling after she was elected PM.
When a reporter suggested that there might be a 15-day transitional period, Ruangkrai refuted the claim, asserting that the law provides for no such allowance. Instead, he said, it strictly prohibits Cabinet members from holding more than 5% of shares in a company.
Additionally, Ruangkrai requested the EC to investigate if Paetongtarn had violated ethical standards, as the Alpine Golf and Sports Club had previously been found by the Supreme Administrative Court to have been unlawfully sold by a temple to the company.
Ruangkrai also stated his intention to file a separate complaint with the NACC over Paetongtarn’s alleged breach of the shareholding limit after her election.
Political analysts, however, believe Ruangkrai is waging a proxy war against Pheu Thai on behalf of Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Prawit Wongsuwan, whose party was ousted from the coalition. Ruangkrai is a non-MP and ordinary member of the PPRP.
On September 10, Ruangkrai also asked the NACC to investigate Paetongtarn for allegedly violating Articles 17, 21, and 27 (2) of the Constitution by making a “mini heart” gesture during a photo session at Government House on September 7, which he claimed was inappropriate as she was wearing the prestigious white government uniform.