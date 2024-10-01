Ruangkrai calls for probe into Paetongtarn’s alleged share violation

Serial petitioner Ruangkrai Leekitwattana is now calling on the Election Commission (EC) to launch a new investigation against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. This time for holding a 30% stake in a company after her appointment.

In his complaint submitted on Tuesday, Ruangkrai accused the premier of violating the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Act, which prohibits Cabinet members from holding a stake of more than 5% in a company.

He claims Paetongtarn still held a 30% stake in Alpine Golf and Sports Club after being elected prime minister by the House of Representatives on August 16.