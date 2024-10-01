People’s Party chief appointed opposition leader by royal command

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut was formally named opposition leader after receiving royal command on Tuesday.
His Majesty the King issued a command on September 25, appointing Natthaphong as opposition leader with immediate effect. The command, countersigned by Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, was also published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday.
It stated that after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivered her government’s policy statement on September 12 and 13, His Majesty invoked the Constitution’s Article 106 to appoint Natthaphong, leader of the largest opposition party, as opposition leader.
The People’s Party was established after the Move Forward Party (MFP) was dissolved by the Constitutional Court on August 7 for allegedly trying to oust the constitutional monarchy. All MFP MPs shifted to the new party and Natthaphong was appointed party leader.
During the ceremony in Parliament, Natthaphong paid respect to the King’s portrait as he received the royal command.
After the ceremony, Deputy House Speaker Paradorn Prissananthakul from coalition leader Bhumjaithai Party presented Natthaphong with a bouquet of flowers in congratulations.
The event was attended by many, but not all, People’s Party MPs, who congratulated Natthaphong after the ceremony.