People’s Party chief appointed opposition leader by royal command

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut was formally named opposition leader after receiving royal command on Tuesday.

His Majesty the King issued a command on September 25, appointing Natthaphong as opposition leader with immediate effect. The command, countersigned by Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, was also published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday.

It stated that after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivered her government’s policy statement on September 12 and 13, His Majesty invoked the Constitution’s Article 106 to appoint Natthaphong, leader of the largest opposition party, as opposition leader.