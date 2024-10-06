Thanathorn urges liberals to join forces to make liberal society

Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit marked the 48th anniversary of the October 6 student massacre by calling on people with liberal mindsets to join forces to change society so as to have more freedom and solidarity among liberals.

Thanathorn was making a speech at the Sri Burapha Hall of Thammasat University to remember student activists killed in the university by right-wing groups on October 6, 1976.

Thanathorn, former leader of the dissolved Future Forward Party, expressed condolences over the deaths of “democratic heroes” in the October 6 student massacre and deaths in several other incidents, including the Tak Bai massacre 20 years ago when 85 Muslim protesters died after a crackdown by the military.