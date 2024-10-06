Thanathorn urges liberals to join forces to make liberal society

Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit marked the 48th anniversary of the October 6 student massacre by calling on people with liberal mindsets to join forces to change society so as to have more freedom and solidarity among liberals.
Thanathorn was making a speech at the Sri Burapha Hall of Thammasat University to remember student activists killed in the university by right-wing groups on October 6, 1976.
Thanathorn, former leader of the dissolved Future Forward Party, expressed condolences over the deaths of “democratic heroes” in the October 6 student massacre and deaths in several other incidents, including the Tak Bai massacre 20 years ago when 85 Muslim protesters died after a crackdown by the military.
He said what happened was graphic proof of the culture of impunity in Thai society, a culture essential for the ruling elites to exist in society.
Thanathorn said he tried to make Thailand a country of liberty and equality by forming his Future Forward Party in March 2018 only for it to be dissolved by the Constitutional Court two years later.
He said its reincarnation, the Move Forward Party, was dissolved again in August this year after it pushed for reforms of Article 112 of the Criminal Code – the lese majeste law – although such amendments became a hot topic during the run-up to last year’s general election.
Thanathorn said although his party has been dissolved twice, he would not give up.
He said many in his audiences might have experienced and survived the October 6 incident, the May 1992 incident or the April 2010 crackdown on red-shirt protesters.
“I believe a very important change is upcoming. The people’s political awareness cannot be undone,” Thanathorn said.
“So I would like to invite all of you on the occasion of the October 6 anniversary to be stronger and walk forward together to build a society of liberty, freedom and solidarity.”