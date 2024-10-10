Lawyer files complaint against Thaksin, Pheu Thai

The independent lawyer who brought down the popular Move Forward Party has now filed a complaint against the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its patriarch, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, accusing them of attempting to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

Thirayut Suwankesorn submitted the complaint against Thaksin and Pheu Thai with the Constitutional Court at 10.30am on Thursday.

The 65-page complaint accuses Thaksin and Pheu Thai separately of breaching Article 49 of the Constitution prohibiting anyone from “exercising his or her rights and liberty in a way that undermines the democratic system with the King as head of state”.