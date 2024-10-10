Lawyer files complaint against Thaksin, Pheu Thai

The independent lawyer who brought down the popular Move Forward Party has now filed a complaint against the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its patriarch, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, accusing them of attempting to undermine the constitutional monarchy.
Thirayut Suwankesorn submitted the complaint against Thaksin and Pheu Thai with the Constitutional Court at 10.30am on Thursday.
The 65-page complaint accuses Thaksin and Pheu Thai separately of breaching Article 49 of the Constitution prohibiting anyone from “exercising his or her rights and liberty in a way that undermines the democratic system with the King as head of state”.
News of the complaint was revealed by Paiboon Nititawan, secretary-general of the opposition Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP). Paiboon claimed his party was not involved in bringing the complaint. The PPRP was kicked out of the Pheu Thai-led coalition in August, reportedly angering its leader, Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, who has since vowed to take political revenge.
Paiboon said Thirayut had petitioned the Constitutional Court to order Thaksin and Pheu Thai to halt all activities deemed hostile to the constitutional monarchy.
A similar complaint filed by Thirayut led to the dissolution of the popular Move Forward Party in August, after the court ruled it was guilty of breaching the Constitution by campaigning to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law.
On Thursday, Thirayut said his latest complaint cited six actions he deemed as hostile to democracy with the King as head of state.
When asked if the actions included the August 14 meeting at Thaksin’s Bangkok mansion, where coalition partners discussed forming the new government, Thirayut confirmed that it was one of several actions by Thaksin and Pheu Thai that allegedly violated Article 49.
Thirayut said he had witnesses ready to testify against the two defendants and expressed confidence he would win the case.
He said he decided to file the petition directly with the Constitutional Court after his September 24 complaint to the Office of the Attorney-General resulted in no action.