Most people want government to implement cash handout scheme

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA)’s survey on “Will you get upset if the second phase of cash handout does not go as expected?” was conducted on October 7-9 among people aged above 16 years.
Regarding eligibility to receive cash handout in the second phase:
How will you react if the government suspends the cash handout?
How will you react if the government reduces the handout amount to less than 10,000 baht:
How will you react if the government offers 10,000 baht handout as a digital wallet?
How will you react if the government offers the digital wallet handout in two instalments of 5,000 baht each?
Comments from 479 respondents who were not eligible to receive the cash handout: