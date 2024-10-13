Most people want government to implement cash handout scheme

How will you react if the government suspends the cash handout?

41.58%: Very upset

34.38%: Not upset

14.56%: Moderately upset

9.14%: Moderately not upset

0.34%: No response or not interested

How will you react if the government reduces the handout amount to less than 10,000 baht:

40.30%: Not upset

24.47%: Very upset

21.25%: Moderately upset

13.64%: Moderately not upset

0.34%: No response or not interested

How will you react if the government offers 10,000 baht handout as a digital wallet?

60.54%: Not upset

17.53%: Moderately not upset

12.11%: Moderately upset

9.31%: Very upset

0.51%: No response or not interested

How will you react if the government offers the digital wallet handout in two instalments of 5,000 baht each?