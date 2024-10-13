Most people want government to implement cash handout scheme

Most people said they would accept any changes to the 10,000-baht cash handout scheme, but opposed its suspension, according to a poll survey published on Sunday.

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA)’s survey on “Will you get upset if the second phase of cash handout does not go as expected?” was conducted on October 7-9 among people aged above 16 years.

Regarding eligibility to receive cash handout in the second phase:

  • 56.95% of respondents were eligible 
  • 23.95% Not eligible 
  • 17.00% Already received the cash handout
  • 2.10% Not sure

How will you react if the government suspends the cash handout?

  • 41.58%: Very upset 
  • 34.38%: Not upset 
  • 14.56%: Moderately upset 
  • 9.14%: Moderately not upset
  • 0.34%: No response or not interested

How will you react if the government reduces the handout amount to less than 10,000 baht:

  • 40.30%: Not upset  
  • 24.47%: Very upset 
  • 21.25%: Moderately upset
  • 13.64%: Moderately not upset
  • 0.34%: No response or not interested

How will you react if the government offers 10,000 baht handout as a digital wallet?

  • 60.54%: Not upset 
  • 17.53%: Moderately not upset
  • 12.11%: Moderately upset
  • 9.31%: Very upset 
  • 0.51%: No response or not interested

How will you react if the government offers the digital wallet handout in two instalments of 5,000 baht each?

  • 60.88%: Not upset 
  • 20.07%: Moderately not upset
  • 10.58%: Moderately upset
  • 8.30%: Very upset 
  • 0.17%: No response or not interested

Comments from 479 respondents who were not eligible to receive the cash handout:

  • 29.44%: The government should offer subsidies to all groups of people despite a difference in their income or asset value
  • 25.47%: Disagree with the cash handout scheme
  • 25.25%: The 10,000-baht cash handout should be offered only to underprivileged people or people with disabilities
  • 15.66%: Agree with a cash handout for underprivileged people or people with disabilities, and a digital wallet handout for other people
  • 2.30%: Agree with a digital wallet handout in the second phase
  • 1.88%: No response or not interested
