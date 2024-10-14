Govt urged to repatriate MP for Tak Bai trial before expiry

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Monday called on the Pheu Thai Party-led government to step up efforts to repatriate one of its MPs from abroad to face trial over the Tak Bai massacre before the case expires.

People’s Party chief Natthaphong said the government could use various diplomatic channels to return Gen Pisarn Wattanawongkiri to face trial at the Narathiwat Provincial Court before the case reaches its statute of limitations on October 25.

The House Secretariat confirmed Pisarn had been granted leave to seek medical treatment abroad from August 26 to October 30, covering the case’s expiry. The secretariat did not say which country Pisarn had travelled to. The leave was reportedly approved by Pheu Thai’s Pichet Chuamuangphan, deputy speaker of the House.