Govt urged to repatriate MP for Tak Bai trial before expiry

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Monday called on the Pheu Thai Party-led government to step up efforts to repatriate one of its MPs from abroad to face trial over the Tak Bai massacre before the case expires.
People’s Party chief Natthaphong said the government could use various diplomatic channels to return Gen Pisarn Wattanawongkiri to face trial at the Narathiwat Provincial Court before the case reaches its statute of limitations on October 25.
The House Secretariat confirmed Pisarn had been granted leave to seek medical treatment abroad from August 26 to October 30, covering the case’s expiry. The secretariat did not say which country Pisarn had travelled to. The leave was reportedly approved by Pheu Thai’s Pichet Chuamuangphan, deputy speaker of the House.
An arrest warrant was issued for Pisarn last week after he repeatedly failed to turn up at the court.
Pisarn, former commander of the Fourth Army Area, is the first among seven defendants being sued by the families of 48 Muslims killed during a bloody crackdown on protesters at Tak Bai police station on October 25, 2004. Seven protesters were killed when security forces opened fire on the protest while another 78 were crushed and suffocated after being piled into military trucks and transported to a base in Pattani.
Natthaphong said the Pheu Thai-led government must use all available means to have Pisarn extradited before the case expires.
If the government did nothing, the public would question whether it was sincere about bringing him to justice, he added.
“The government has several mechanisms to handle this situation, including diplomatic talks or government-to-government negotiations.”
Natthapong said Pheu Thai should not wait for the case to expire before expelling Pisarn from the ruling party.
“If they do, the public will doubt the government is sincere about delivering justice in this case. We hope that won’t be the outcome.”