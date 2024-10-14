Pheu Thai threatens to expel wanted MP Pisarn on Tuesday

The ruling Pheu Thai Party has threatened to expel its MP Gen Pisarn Wattanawongkiri on Tuesday if he fails to resign after fleeing trial over the 20-year-old Tak Bai massacre.

Somkid Chuakong, Pheu Thai deputy secretary-general, said the party was seeking to persuade Pisarn to turn up at the Narathiwat Provincial Court before the case expires on October 25.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong has contacted Pisarn and asked him whether he will resign, Somkid said. If Pisarn failed to comply, the party’s executive board would expel the list MP at a meeting on Tuesday, he added.