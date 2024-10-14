Pheu Thai threatens to expel wanted MP Pisarn on Tuesday

The ruling Pheu Thai Party has threatened to expel its MP Gen Pisarn Wattanawongkiri on Tuesday if he fails to resign after fleeing trial over the 20-year-old Tak Bai massacre.
Somkid Chuakong, Pheu Thai deputy secretary-general, said the party was seeking to persuade Pisarn to turn up at the Narathiwat Provincial Court before the case expires on October 25.
Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong has contacted Pisarn and asked him whether he will resign, Somkid said. If Pisarn failed to comply, the party’s executive board would expel the list MP at a meeting on Tuesday, he added.
“The case, which occurred a long time ago, is a personal issue for Pisarn. As a political party, we cannot ignore wrongdoing by any individual member,” Somkid said.
Pisarn was commander of the Southern Army Region when troops were deployed to crack down on Muslim protesters in front of the Tak Bai police station in Narathiwat on October 25, 2004. Seven protesters died during the crackdown and another 78 were suffocated and crushed after being piled onto trucks and transported to an army camp in neighbouring Pattani.
Pisarn is among seven defendants being sued by the families of 48 slain protesters. The Narathiwat court last week issued an arrest warrant for Pisarn after he failed to appear in court to face trial.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai’s leader, had given no special order regarding Pisarn’s case, Somkid said.
Pisarn has sought leave from Parliament to travel abroad for medical treatment and is due to return to Thailand at the end of this month after the statute of limitations in the case expires.