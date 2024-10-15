Pisan quits Pheu Thai to escape arrest, Interpol help may be sought

Retired General Pisan Wattanawongkiri, former chief of the 4th Army Region, has quit the ruling Pheu Thai Party and given up his party-list MP post.
He is wanted for his role in the 2004 Tak Bai crackdown in Narathiwat, and the justice minister said on Tuesday that Thai police can coordinate with Interpol to bring him back to face charges.
Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters that Pisan’s resignation was handed to him by a representative on Monday.
Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy PM, showed Pisan’s resignation letter to the press, saying that it took immediate effect. He added that he would pass it on to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra later in the day. Paetongtarn is also Pheu Thai leader.
In the resignation letter, Pisan said he was out of the country and was recovering from medical treatment. However, he did not specify which country he was in.
He also indicated that he would not face trial before the statute of limitations expires on October 25, saying he would return and explain his side of the story as soon as his condition improves.
He said he decided to quit the party after learning that moves were being made to use the Tak Bai case to stir up conflicts and link it to Pheu Thai, which was not involved at all.
Pisan was commander of the 4th Army Region in the South when troops were deployed to crack down on mostly Muslim protesters who had gathered outside the Tak Bai Police Station on October 25, 2004. They were demanding the release of six volunteers who had allegedly been jailed on false charges.
Seven protesters died during the crackdown and another 78 were suffocated or crushed to death after being piled onto trucks to be transported to an army camp in neighbouring Pattani province.
Pisan is among seven defendants being sued by the families of 48 slain protesters. Narathiwat court issued an arrest warrant for Pisan last week after he failed to show up in court to face trial.
Meanwhile, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said it was up to the Royal Thai Police if it wanted to seek help from Interpol to issue a red warrant for Pisan’s arrest.
He said the government feels the pain of the victims’ families and wants the defendants taken to court before the 20-year statute of limitations is up on October 25.