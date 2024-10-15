Pisan quits Pheu Thai to escape arrest, Interpol help may be sought

Retired General Pisan Wattanawongkiri, former chief of the 4th Army Region, has quit the ruling Pheu Thai Party and given up his party-list MP post.

He is wanted for his role in the 2004 Tak Bai crackdown in Narathiwat, and the justice minister said on Tuesday that Thai police can coordinate with Interpol to bring him back to face charges.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters that Pisan’s resignation was handed to him by a representative on Monday.

Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy PM, showed Pisan’s resignation letter to the press, saying that it took immediate effect. He added that he would pass it on to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra later in the day. Paetongtarn is also Pheu Thai leader.