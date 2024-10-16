Tak Bai case haunts Thaksin, shakes Paetongtarn

However, during the court inquiry at Songkhla Provincial Court, it was concluded that the cause of death was “asphyxiation while in the custody of officers performing their duties”.

Nineteen years later, on August 23, 2024, the court accepted the first batch of charges in the Tak Bai case involving seven defendants, including General Pisan, former Fourth Army Region Commander and current member of parliament for the Pheu Thai Party.

On September 12, the Attorney General ordered the second batch of charges involving eight defendants.

Today, only days remain before the statute of limitations expires on October 25. The long delay before these defendants faced justice has led to accusations of case stalling due to the involvement of high-ranking former military officers.

Despite this, the court has accepted the first batch of charges, which includes General Pisan, a current Pheu Thai party-list MP. This has brought the “Southern Insurgency” issue back into the spotlight, especially with links to Thaksin Shinawatra.

It is said that General Pisan is close to Thaksin, earning him a place on the Pheu Thai party list. The acceptance of the Tak Bai case has reignited pressure for the former Fourth Army Region Commander to take responsibility, though General Pisan has remained out of the public eye, avoiding scrutiny.

This has fuelled attacks from opposition parties, further straining the Pheu Thai government. Given Pisan’s association with Thaksin, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party initially delayed taking action, enduring months of political pressure before allowing General Pisan to resign from his position as a party-list MP.

Nineteen years later, the Tak Bai massacre, which once haunted Thaksin, has returned to haunt Paetongtarn. This ongoing legal saga raises questions about whether Paetongtarn’s government will follow in the footsteps of her father’s administration, and how it will affect the Pheu Thai Party going forward.

