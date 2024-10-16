Prawit returns to Parliament, but only to sign his attendance

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader and party-list MP Prawit Wongsuwan was spotted in Parliament on Wednesday morning for the first time since last year, but he left immediately after signing his attendance.

Prawit, who was hit with strong public criticism after Pheu Thai Party disclosed that he had allegedly never attended a House meeting since late last year, arrived in Parliament at 7.40am with his bodyguards.

He went upstairs to the second floor and signed his name in the attendance log book outside the MPs meeting hall, purportedly showing he was present for the 9am meeting.

However, immediately after putting his name on the logbook, Prawit left the Parliament compound in his car.