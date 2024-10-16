Pheu Thai committed to writing new democratic charter: Phumtham

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday reaffirmed the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s plan to write a new, more democratic constitution and have it enacted within the tenure of the current House.
Phumtham, a core Pheu Thai member, confirmed the party’s charter amendment plans when reporters approached him for details of the first dinner meeting of coalition leaders.
Pheu Thai will host the dinner on October 21, with party leader PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the head of the table. This is the first time the coalition leaders will be sitting together for dinner since Paetongtarn became PM.
Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy PM, said there was no specific topic on the agenda for the dinner meeting, though all coalition leaders have the right to bring up their topic of interest.
The dinner aims to also give members of the coalition parties a chance to get to know one another better, so the government can work in a more unified manner.
When asked if charter amendments would be raised during the informal meeting, Phumtham said: “General political issues will be the topic of discussion.”
He added that it would be up to the attendees to decide whether to discuss charter amendments as no specific topics have been set as the meeting agenda.
When asked if the rewriting and enactment of a new charter would be done within the tenure of this government, Phumtham said that it was Pheu Thai’s intention as coalition leader to do so.
“But whether it can be done within the House tenure or not, depends very much on the arguments and different views. If there are not too many differences, the process can be done fast. Otherwise, it will take time,” Phumtham said.
He added that more than two years are left before the current House completes its term, so it is too early for reporters to ask what will happen if the charter is not rewritten as promised by the party.