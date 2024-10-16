Pheu Thai committed to writing new democratic charter: Phumtham

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday reaffirmed the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s plan to write a new, more democratic constitution and have it enacted within the tenure of the current House.

Phumtham, a core Pheu Thai member, confirmed the party’s charter amendment plans when reporters approached him for details of the first dinner meeting of coalition leaders.

Pheu Thai will host the dinner on October 21, with party leader PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the head of the table. This is the first time the coalition leaders will be sitting together for dinner since Paetongtarn became PM.