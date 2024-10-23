Tak Bai case: NHRC calls for accountability, law reform

The National Human Rights Commission stated on Wednesday calling on the government to ensure each suspect in the 20-year-old Tak Bai case faces justice and victims are given better remedial measures.

The NHRC also urged the government to improve relevant laws.

The NHRC said that ignoring the case for 20 years without bringing the suspects to justice was like adding salt to the wounds of the families of the slain and injured victims.

It said it was unacceptable that the government would allow the case to expire on Friday without bringing any of the state officials responsible for the casualties to justice.