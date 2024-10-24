Pheu Thai CEO candidate faces jail for embezzling flood relief funds

Pheu Thai’s candidate for the Pathum Thani CEO election and six accomplices were sentenced to six years and 18 months in jail for siphoning flood alleviation funds in 2011.

On Thursday, the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Area 1 found Charn Puangphet and six accomplices guilty of siphoning about 1 million baht from funds earmarked for buying necessities to help Pathum Thani flood victims in 2011.

The court was initially scheduled to issue the verdict on September 17, but Charn asked for a postponement as he was contesting for the post of CEO at the Pathum Thani Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO).