State of Thai justice process questioned as Tak Bai cases expire

Nipon Boonyamanee, former deputy interior minister and ex-chair of the Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organisation, pointed out that the 2004 Tak Bai massacre took place during former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s regime.
He also noted that several key figures from that era have now risen to ministerial positions in the current government, with Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra serving as prime minister.
This setup, he said, raises doubts about the government’s commitment to solving the case and casts a shadow over the transparency of the Thai justice system, especially since the statute of limitations has expired despite the case being accepted by courts.
He also criticised the justice system, describing it as weak, discriminatory and prone to unequal law enforcement. He warned that these recurring issues seriously undermined public confidence in the justice system. The government’s failure to instil confidence in the public erodes trust not only in governance but also in the judicial system, making it tougher to address the ongoing challenges in the southern border provinces. Without a sense of genuine justice, the complexity of these problems will only deepen.
The Tak Bai incident underscores the urgent need for the government to promote equality and confidence in the justice process to prevent escalating violence in the southern border region. Justice, equality and fairness are fundamental in a multicultural society, Nipon said.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai acknowledged the persistent unrest in the deep South and expressed worries about the expiry of the Tak Bai case’s statute of limitations on Friday.
Phumtham, who doubles as deputy prime minister, added that the military and related agencies have been instructed to maintain continuous vigilance, not just related to the Tak Bai case’s expiration, but as part of ongoing security efforts.
He also addressed the role of social media, which he said has distorted facts by omitting or adding false details. Hence, he said, a complete review of the case is necessary to find the truth.
The minister said that the courts have already ruled on four cases related to the massacre, dismissing claims that the government has shown no interest in the issue.
He further mentioned that many of those responsible for the unrest had been arrested, but former prime minister General Surayud Chulanont dismissed all relevant cases with the hope of reducing violence in the South. However, he said, this did not result in a significant drop in the unrest.
“We are working to establish justice and are willing to address all issues in line with the law, as we have done up to the fourth case. The claim that the state did not pursue prosecution in all cases is not true. Plus, the government has spent more than 600 million baht in providing 7 million baht worth of compensation to the families of the deceased. This does not mean we are purchasing lives, but it is merely to show that the state is making efforts to care for and compensate by the law, and this is what we have been doing to this day,” Phumtham said.
On October 25, 2004, seven Muslim protesters were shot dead in a rally outside the Tak Bai Police Station and 78 others suffocated to death after being crammed into military trucks to be taken to an army camp in the neighbouring Pattani province.