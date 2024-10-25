State of Thai justice process questioned as Tak Bai cases expire

Nipon Boonyamanee, former deputy interior minister and ex-chair of the Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organisation, pointed out that the 2004 Tak Bai massacre took place during former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s regime.

He also noted that several key figures from that era have now risen to ministerial positions in the current government, with Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra serving as prime minister.

This setup, he said, raises doubts about the government’s commitment to solving the case and casts a shadow over the transparency of the Thai justice system, especially since the statute of limitations has expired despite the case being accepted by courts.

He also criticised the justice system, describing it as weak, discriminatory and prone to unequal law enforcement. He warned that these recurring issues seriously undermined public confidence in the justice system. The government’s failure to instil confidence in the public erodes trust not only in governance but also in the judicial system, making it tougher to address the ongoing challenges in the southern border provinces. Without a sense of genuine justice, the complexity of these problems will only deepen.