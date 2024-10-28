People’s Party advances in the three southern border provinces

The Tak Bai case, the statute of limitations on which expired on October 26, will continue to cast a dark shadow on Thailand’s history and three of its leaders following their inability to bring the defendants and suspects – senior figures within the military and government officials – to justice.

The case refers to the crackdown and transportation of protestors on October 25, 2004 when protestors were stacked in layers inside trucks while being transported to the Ingkhayuthaborihan military camp in Pattani, leading to severe suffocation, injuries, and the tragic death of 85 people, including 78 who died en route.

This incident took place during the tenure of then-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. While Yingluck Shinawatra's administration issued compensation to the victims and families, the statute of limitations expired during Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration.