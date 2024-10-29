PPRP’s Samart quits party after embarrassed by audio clips

Palang Pracharath Party deputy spokesman Samart Janechaijitwanit, who is known to be an aide of the party leader, has quit the party after he was exposed by an audio clip allegedly trying to extort a monthly protection fee from the owner of The iCon Group.

Both PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwan and party secretary general Paibul Nititawan confirmed on Tuesday that Samart resigned on his own.

The PPRP was scheduled to convene a meeting to consider expulsion of Samart but it was informed by the Election Commission Office that Samart had resigned, so the party needed not vote to expel him, a party source said.